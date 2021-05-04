Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.65.

NYSE SNDR opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

