Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHA. Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.55 ($8.88).

SHA stock opened at €7.54 ($8.87) on Monday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.73.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

