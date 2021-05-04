ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Rating Reiterated by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
Shares of SCSC opened at $31.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $792.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $34.10.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
