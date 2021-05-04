ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Rating Reiterated by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of SCSC opened at $31.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $792.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

