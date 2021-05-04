Scala (XLA) Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. Scala has a total market cap of $16.37 million and $75,616.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00065439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.18 or 0.00265184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $616.98 or 0.01150744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00031238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.79 or 0.00734465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,527.61 or 0.99835254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,823,859,080 coins and its circulating supply is 10,023,859,080 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

