Scala Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Scala has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $17.69 million and $108,023.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00065142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.00280203 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $682.26 or 0.01193539 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030704 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.57 or 0.00742747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,256.85 or 1.00165165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,820,319,080 coins and its circulating supply is 10,020,319,080 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

