SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $346.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $309.00 to $346.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.23.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC opened at $298.66 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,990.93 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,475,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 23,157.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.