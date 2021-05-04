Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.74. Saul Centers posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saul Centers.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 29,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,720. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 32.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $237,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 28.4% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

