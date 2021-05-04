SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Update

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 997,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,054,000 after buying an additional 262,949 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SAP by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 369,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,131,000 after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.02. The company had a trading volume of 589,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,038. The stock has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

