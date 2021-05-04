Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,952. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.