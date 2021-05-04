Sanjay Subramanian Sells 7,990 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $87,730.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCGN. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 169,454 shares during the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.