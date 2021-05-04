Sally Beauty (SBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Sally Beauty to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. 15,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,542. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

