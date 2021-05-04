Saipem SpA Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saipem in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Saipem alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of SAPMF stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. Saipem has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.