Saipem SpA Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saipem in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.
About Saipem
Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.
