Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of SFE opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

