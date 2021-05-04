S4FE Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.02 Million (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. One S4FE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. S4FE has a total market cap of $13.62 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, S4FE has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00076413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.76 or 0.00902024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,866.93 or 0.10442940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00102537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00046264 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4FE (CRYPTO:S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars.

