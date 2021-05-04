Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYKKY opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.