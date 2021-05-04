Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The company’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

NYSE:RHP traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.42. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $86.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

