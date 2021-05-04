Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Update

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 762,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.04. 11,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,689. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.39. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ryanair by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 12.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

