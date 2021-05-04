Ruler Protocol (RULER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $616,566.05

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $616,566.05 and $311,048.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $164.90 or 0.00306952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00065069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00262265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $626.63 or 0.01166430 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00030919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00724427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,823.24 or 1.00188078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

