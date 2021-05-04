Rubius Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,126 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,262% compared to the average volume of 90 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $38.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,327,787.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292 over the last 90 days. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,950,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $185,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $713,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,393,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

