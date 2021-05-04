RSK Infrastructure Framework Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.05 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $220.35 million and approximately $15.05 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00272144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.57 or 0.01168153 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00031414 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.80 or 0.00728154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,512.44 or 1.00034079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 721,033,343 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Infrastructure Framework should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the exchanges listed above.

