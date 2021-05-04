RPT Realty (RPT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. RPT Realty has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.77-0.87 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. On average, analysts expect RPT Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

