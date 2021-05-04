Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Trading Down 1.7%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.97 and last traded at $38.00. 4,616,750 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDS-A. Cowen lifted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Redburn Partners raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

