Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.89

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$107.89 and traded as high as C$118.17. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$118.09, with a volume of 1,667,826 shares.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$118.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$168.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$116.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$107.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,131.53. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

