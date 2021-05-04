Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for iA Financial (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial (TSE:IAG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 94.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAG. TD Securities upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.14.

TSE:IAG traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,035. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$37.71 and a 12-month high of C$71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The firm has a market cap of C$7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.45.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that iA Financial will post 8.3700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

