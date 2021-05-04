Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SJ. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.23.

Shares of SJ traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$52.50. 17,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,329. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$30.38 and a 1-year high of C$54.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$51.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

