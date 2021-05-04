Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $70.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ST. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

NYSE ST opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.