Royal Bank of Canada Raises ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $54.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

OKE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

OKE stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

