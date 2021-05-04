Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $114.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.67.

NYSE FBHS opened at $107.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,591,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

