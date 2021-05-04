Royal Bank of Canada Raises FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $190.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

FSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $162.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.52. FirstService has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $177.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the third quarter worth $1,273,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstService by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstService by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 244,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

