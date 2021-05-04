Rowland Wallace Uloth Purchases 47,000 Shares of Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Stock

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Rowland Wallace Uloth purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,651,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$931,132.50.

AGC stock opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$95.52 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 35.34 and a current ratio of 35.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30. Amarillo Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.42.

Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 65,175 hectares of exploration permits; and 3 mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,552 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

