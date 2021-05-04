Rotork (LON:ROR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROR. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 339.44 ($4.43).

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 344.60 ($4.50) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 233.20 ($3.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 360.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 333.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. Rotork’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

In related news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total value of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

