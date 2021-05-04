Roth Capital Increases Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target to $18.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of SMED opened at $16.94 on Monday. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $279.71 million and a P/E ratio of 242.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 449.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 72,911 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

