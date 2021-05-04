Rosenblatt Securities Raises Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $72.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

NYSE FTV opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7,873.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,625,000 after buying an additional 2,253,570 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,638,000 after buying an additional 1,854,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 1,839,952 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

