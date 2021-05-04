Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Sells 397 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 6.8% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Shares of JPM opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $465.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

