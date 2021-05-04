Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.02% of Rocky Brands worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 182.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,289 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Rocky Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $61.45.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $87.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

