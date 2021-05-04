Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,941 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 5.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio stock opened at $359.92 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.24 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of -126.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.44.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

