Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 33,838 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,838 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after buying an additional 121,117 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

NYSE KMX opened at $136.94 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337 over the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

