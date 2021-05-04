Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 9,368 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $98,363,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Discovery by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,266 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Discovery by 398.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,628,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,176 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,047,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in Discovery by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 876,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DISCK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of DISCK opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

