Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 2,631 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,764,000 after buying an additional 2,095,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $222,074,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $162.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.73. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $116.78 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

