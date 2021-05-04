Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 14,503 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avantor by 1,743.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.