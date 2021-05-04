Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 32.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in PPL by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PPL by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

