Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 89.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,003,851 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,544,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 670,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 238,832 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after acquiring an additional 382,508 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.