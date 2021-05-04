RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

