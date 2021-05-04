RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.72.

RLJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,322,000 after buying an additional 1,619,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,240,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,206,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 192,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 68,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. Equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

