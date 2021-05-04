RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $13.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 68,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,957. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.