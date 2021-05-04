Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.46 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.54. 10,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,222. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,626.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

