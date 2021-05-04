REVV (REVV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.58 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. One REVV coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $65.58 million and $4.70 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REVV has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00085814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00069489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.74 or 0.00856329 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.94 or 0.09865266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00101057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00044762 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

