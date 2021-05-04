Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.58.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $50.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. Revolve Group has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 579,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99,280 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth $382,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

