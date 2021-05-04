Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.