Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,449 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.